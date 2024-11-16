Movie Review: Kevin Hart scores big in 'Fight Night'

Then, in the two most recent Jumanji movies, he appeared with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner.

In both movies, Hart’s comedic chops are on the critical upswing. And, as you guessed it, this time his performance stands out even more.

Fight night

This time he’s with Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Myles Bullock, Sinqua Walls and Michael James Shaw.

The Peacock limited series “Fight Night” explores an evening in 1970 to explore Atlanta’s coming into its own as a citadel of black culture, and the ‘Ka-Ching!’ that goes with it.

Subtitled “The Million-Dollar Heist” and based on “some shit that really happened”, this eight-episode limited series features Hart as Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, a two-bit hustler hoping, by some sterling criminality, to reflect the gleam in the eye of a black mafia boss, Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson).

Well, let’s cut him some slack. There is little or nothing criminal about throwing an after-party for Muhammad Ali’s comeback boxing match, right?

That’s what he is doing, with his two romantic partners not so far behind. Yeah, we said two. These are wife Faye (Artrece Johnson) and mistress Vivian (Taraji P. Henson). She, Vivian, is into illegal gambling.

Don Cheadle portrays JD Hudson, a detective in the Atlanta police department. He naturally goes toe-to-toe with his racist cop colleagues, a veritable undercard bout in this punchy series.

It is made even more interesting by how its rather layered characters walk upon the razor’s edge while wanting more out of their lives.

“I’m trying to be something bigger and better,” Vivian declares. “Ain’t you?” She might as well be talking to you; the themes in this series will surely be relatable.