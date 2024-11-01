The construction of Africa’s largest airport gets a jolt of energy

Ethiopia has committed to building the largest airport in Africa by 2030.

Construction has already begun on the ambitious new airport.

Ethiopian Airlines recently ordered 124 new aircraft as part of the expansion project.

During his address to the lower house of the parliament the House of Peoples' Representatives, the prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, noted that construction of what is touted to be Africa's largest airport has begun.

“We have initiated steps to construct Africa’s largest airport,” he stated.

Local media, as seen in Sputnik, revealed that the ambitious new airport will be linked to existing infrastructure via rail transport.

Additionally, Addis Insight reported that Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 124 new aircraft. The announcement was also made by the prime minister.

“Ordering 124 planes is no small feat; it’s a remarkable achievement,” the Ethiopian leader stated.

"This expansion not only solidifies Ethiopian Airlines as the largest aircraft operator in Africa but also positions it as a powerhouse with a substantial airport facility,” he added.

Earlier in August, the head of the state-owned airline, Mesfin Tesaw, revealed that Ethiopia had reached an agreement on the design of a new four-runway airport.

Africa’s largest airport

What was originally an idea to build an airport that can accommodate 80 million passengers annually, has pivoted to a project intended to handle 100 million passengers a year and provide parking for 270 aircraft.

Sidara, a Dubai-based engineering and consulting business, has been contracted to design the airport, according to the company's head of operations, Tariq Al Qanni.

The airline anticipates completion in 2029.

The ambitious airport would be built near the town of Bishoftu, around 45 km (28 miles) from the country’s capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines in the 2023/2024 financial year, carried around 17 million passengers, with plans to increase that number to 20 million the next year.

As presently constructed, Ethiopian Airlines, the flag carrier of Ethiopia, stands as the Africa's largest and most renowned airline.

It is one of the few airlines that operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which provides a more pleasant and environmentally friendly flying experience.