Chinedu Okafor
Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content. <br/>
Articles written by the author
International
Business
The construction of Africa’s largest airport gets a jolt of energy
World
Top 10 African countries with the highest quality education
Domestic
Tanzania-Uganda oil project faces financing hurdles
Domestic
Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in October 2024
Domestic
Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024
Domestic
Top 5 richest Africans in Q4 2024
Domestic
Top 10 African cities with the most expensive groceries mid-2024
Domestic
Uganda's oil aspirations on track as it receives first batch of line pipes
Lifestyle
Top 10 African countries with the shortest working hours
Domestic
Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of diesel in September 2024
Domestic
Uganda's debt stock grows to Shs40.6 trillion
Lifestyle
Top 10 African countries with the least kind people
Domestic
Top 10 African countries with the strongest import cover
Domestic
Top 5 African countries with the highest purchasing power mid-2024
Domestic
Top 10 African countries with the most affordable broadband internet 2024
Lifestyle
Top 10 least kid-friendly African countries
Business
Top 10 most promising investment destinations in Africa 2024
Business
The Kenyan Shilling decline linked to protests
Business
Uganda's gold trade drives import relationship with Tanzania
Load more