CHAN: Museveni offers Cranes Shs1.2bn for every win

President Yoweri Museveni has promised Shs1.2bn for every win by the Uganda senior men’s national team at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which is underway.

The information was revealed by Federation of Uganda Football Association president Moses Magogo while visiting the Uganda Cranes ahead of their opener against Algeria on Monday evening.

“H.E. President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni sets the bar high! The President has announced a massive winning bonus of 1.2 billion shillings per match for the team at CHAN 2024! This was announced by FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim to the team. The bar has been set. It is Our Game, It is Our Country,” FUFA tweeted.

Magogo was in the company of the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among who gave the Cranes a cash boost of Shs70m and businessman Hamis Kiggundu has promised Shs20m for every win.

Uganda faces Algeria at 8pm at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda is in Group C alongside Algeria, Niger, Guinea and South Africa.

The money at stake

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has boosted the prize money for the CHAN 2024 (co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda), with the winner now receiving US$3.5 million, a 75% increase from the previous edition.

Total Prize Pool: The total prize money for the tournament has been raised to US$10.4 million, reflecting a 32% increase.

Benefits for Uganda Cranes:

Guaranteed Prize: Even before the first match, Uganda was guaranteed $200,000 (around Shs715m) as one of the qualified teams.

Potential for More: If the Cranes progress further in the tournament, they stand to earn additional prize money based on their performance.