Attire and other items banned at Namboole as CHAN games kick off

As the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 officially begins, strict regulations are in place for spectators attending matches at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

FUFA, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, has issued a list of banned items to ensure security and a controlled environment for the games.

These are some of the banned items

Food and Drinks: Prohibited to ensure stadium cleanliness and to prevent external items from being thrown onto the pitch, maintaining a controlled environment for spectators.

Sound-Making Instruments (e.g., whistles, vuvuzelas, drums, loudspeakers): Banned to prevent excessive noise that could be disruptive to the game's flow and potentially interfere with communication among players or officials. Whistles, specifically, might be misinterpreted by players as signals from the referee, causing confusion.

Firearms, Firecrackers, Smoke Flares, Laser Lights: These items are strictly prohibited for safety and security reasons. Firearms pose a direct threat, while firecrackers and smoke flares can cause panic, obstruct visibility, and pose fire hazards. Laser lights can distract or even temporarily blind players and officials, affecting game integrity.

Attire with Divisive Religious Messages: Banned to prevent the display of symbols or texts that could incite religious friction or conflict among attendees, promoting a neutral and inclusive atmosphere at the sports event.

Attire with Political Messages: Prohibited, given the current political climate in the country. This measure aims to prevent the stadium from becoming a platform for political demonstrations or expressions, maintaining a focus on the sporting event and avoiding potential unrest or division among fans.

Uganda Cranes Face Algeria in Group C Opener

Uganda Cranes will kick off their CHAN 2024 campaign this Monday evening with a challenging match against Algeria at Namboole Stadium.

The game is part of Group C, which also includes Guinea, Niger, and South Africa.

This is the second time Uganda and Algeria have met in CHAN history; their first match was in 2011 in Sudan, where Algeria secured a 2-0 victory. Uganda, as co-hosts, aims to use the home advantage to break their historical trend of not progressing beyond the group stage in previous CHAN appearances.

This will be a big test for the Cranes against an Algerian side that reached the CHAN 2022 final without conceding a goal and has a strong record in group stage matches.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time, following the earlier Group C match between Niger and Guinea at 5:00 PM, also at Namboole.

Ticketing Information and Tournament Context

Tickets for the CHAN 2024 matches are available for purchase exclusively at FUFA House in Mengo.

The CHAN tournament, which runs from August 2nd to 30th, 2025, is being co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

This tripartite hosting arrangement is a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will also be held across these three East African nations.