Italian club in shock after Ugandan footballer returns home, refuses to go back

Italian Football Club ASD Lucera Calcio have expressed disappointment after a Ugandan-born footballer, Innocent Media, announced his decision to leave the club while on holiday in Uganda.

In a social media statement, Media expressed gratitude for his time at Lucera Calcio and announced his farewell.

"Thank you, Lucera Calcio, for the unforgettable memories, invaluable lessons, and personal and professional growth I have experienced during my time here. As I prepare to begin a new chapter in my journey, I carry with me deep gratitude for everyone who has been part of this experience. Lucera Calcio will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said.

However, Lucera Calcio has responded with a strong statement accusing the attacker of obtaining a temporary permission to return to Uganda at the cost of the club, then advancing his availability to another local club and sending this through an international transfer request.

"We are deeply disappointed and regret the unjustified abandonment of our sports project by Innocent Ronald Media," the club stated. The club also criticised the other team involved for failing to establish contact and showing a lack of institutional respect,” Lucera Calcio stated before adding.

“The footballer, after asking for and obtaining permission to temporarily return to Uganda during the summer break — with round-trip air tickets fully supported by the company — has subsequently chosen, unilaterally and without any notice, not to return, advancing his availability to another local club and sending through this company an international transfer request. The company emphasises that such a request has never been anticipated by any formal communication from the player, nor at least by a direct comparison, as it would have been dutiful.”

The club has since announced that they have excluded Media from their squad for the upcoming season. They claim the Media is contracted to them till 2026.