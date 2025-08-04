CHAN: We're more than ready for Algeria - Cranes captain

Co-host Uganda will be looking for a perfect start in the African Nations Championship (CHAN), a biennial continental tournament for players in their local leagues.

Uganda Cranes face Algeria in their opener for the tournament at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Namboole in Kampala on Monday evening.

Speaking before the press ahead of the match, Cranes captain Allan Okello expressed readiness for the much-anticipated opener.

“We are ready as players and come into the game against Algeria thinking about three points. We need to win behind our fans and hopefully, they will be here to cheer us on,” said Okello.

He noted that the Uganda Cranes camp is enthusiastic as he is and hopes they will make history, noting that Algeria are familiar opponents.

“We are more than ready; we need to give it our best. Every player wants to make history for the first time, so everyone will give their best,” Okello stated. “We played them (Algeria) in the World Cup qualifiers and lost, but we learned from our mistakes, so there’s no room for other mistakes. We need to make history in front of our fans, so we are prepared.”

Uganda Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso also backed the Cranes to make history.

“We need to do our best to see that we make history,” Byekwaso said.

Algeria Head Coach Madjid Bougherra praised Uganda’s warm hospitality and noted that they will not be intimidated by the Namboole crowd.

"I thank Uganda for the warm reception. The country is peaceful, and the environment is great,” he said.

“We’re ready to face Uganda. We understand the intensity of playing a host nation; the energy from home fans can be a big boost, but we’re prepared for that. We have played before huge crowds and we are looking forward to the match against Uganda. It won’t be an easy game, but we are ready.”

Uganda is in Group C alongside Algeria, Niger, Guinea and South Africa.