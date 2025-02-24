What Winnie Byanyima’s father said about Museveni’s marriage proposal

The past relationship between Winnie Byanyima and President Yoweri Museveni has recently resurfaced in the media following Byanyima’s announcement that she will give a full account of the events in her upcoming book.

The revelation has ignited debate, drawing strong reactions—including from First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who lashed out at Byanyima on social media, calling her "extremely stupid."

While the public has long speculated about the details of the relationship, Byanyima’s father, the late Boniface Byanyima, shed light on the matter in a 2005 interview with The Observer.

His comments provided a rare insight into Museveni’s unsuccessful bid to marry Winnie and how he, as her father, strongly opposed it.

Why Boniface Byanyima Opposed Museveni’s Proposal

According to Boniface Byanyima, who was a respected Democratic Party (DP) leader, Museveni’s advances towards his daughter were met with outright rejection.

"When Museveni was in the bush, I never saw him. He sent me his men and wrote me a letter asking DP to cooperate with his soldiers. I never believed in him because I knew he was a liar and a troublemaker," Byanyima said in a 2005 interview.

He added that when Winnie returned from Manchester University after her studies, she had already joined Museveni’s rebel group without informing her family.

She later served in his government after the 1986 takeover, something her father strongly opposed.

"Then Museveni came here proposing marriage. He wanted to marry her, which I opposed. I told my daughter Museveni was not a reliable character. I think it was in 1987. By then he was married to Janet Kataha Museveni. I knew that."

He recalled that Museveni even sent his father, Amos Kaguta, to formally propose, but the answer remained a firm no.

"I said, if she wants, it will be her responsibility. Me, I don’t want that."

How the Relationship Ended

Mzee Byanyima confirmed that Winnie and Museveni lived together for a while in Entebbe, although he did not specify for how long.

Later, he said, she realised Museveni was not the man for her and decided to leave him and his government.

"Then Karagwa (Winnie) realised that Museveni was not a good person to stay with. I think she discovered what I had told her about his character, so she left Museveni and his government."

Despite rejecting the marriage proposal, Mzee Byanyima said Museveni continued visiting him at home even after becoming president.

"After a month or two in power, he started coming here every week or every month to see me. First, he came to ask for Winnie’s hand in marriage, which I refused. He was not annoyed because he knew that I would not allow it. He took it lightly and continued coming just to say hello."

The Ongoing Public Clash Over the Relationship

Following Winnie Byanyima’s comments about her past with Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba took to social media to dispute her version of events, claiming she was thrown out of Museveni’s house in 1986.

"You found a happy home and tried to wreck it. You’re a disaster of a woman!!" Muhoozi wrote in a now-viral post.

In response, Byanyima warned Muhoozi against spreading falsehoods, stating that she could release hard evidence if provoked further.

"I feel it's important to be clear: there is a more complex history between your father and I that we have both chosen to move past with mutual respect," she wrote.