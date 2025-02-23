Byanyima drops more details on 'challenging' past relationship with Museveni

Winnie Byanyima has opened up again about her past relationship with President Yoweri Museveni, describing it as a normal relationship that had its challenges.

While appearing on Next Radio today, Byanyima addressed comments made by journalist Andrew Mwenda, who had recently brought up her past with Museveni during a television discussion about the detention of Dr Kizza Besigye.

Byanyima revealed that she had known Museveni since childhood, stating, “President Museveni is somebody I have known since I first became aware of the world; he was in my home visiting when I was maybe three years old. I have known him all my life.”

However, she insisted that her past relationship with Museveni was irrelevant to current political discussions.

No Scandal, Just an Ordinary Relationship

Byanyima dismissed any speculation that her past with Museveni was something scandalous, insisting that there was nothing dramatic or politically significant about it.

“I think some people assume there is some scandal or something that makes me uneasy, but they couldn’t be more wrong. This was a relationship I had many years ago, and I left it.”

She went on to explain that, while the relationship had its ups and downs, it is not something that defines her or her political career.

“It was a normal relationship with some challenges, and I left it. But it is not interesting for political discussion.”

More Details to Come in Her Book

Byanyima hinted that more details about her relationship with Museveni will be included in her upcoming book, but cautioned that it would not be a significant focus.

“If people are so interested, they should wait for my book. But honestly, it is just one of the many events in my life.”

Her remarks came after Mwenda mentioned her past with Museveni during a TV debate on NBS about Dr Kizza Besigye’s detention, an issue Byanyima believed was far more critical.