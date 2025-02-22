Byanyima warns Gen. Kainerugaba: My past with Museveni was complex

Winnie Byanyima has cautioned Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba against making further remarks about her past relationship with President Yoweri Museveni, who is Kainerugaba’s father.

"@mkainerugaba IWE MWANA WE…. Yetwaare. I feel it's important to be clear: There is a more complex history between your father and I that we have both chosen to move past with mutual respect," Byanyima posted on X.

"However, if you continue to present a false narrative, I may need to provide HARD evidence of the facts. I prefer to maintain our dignified approach, but that choice remains yours. I consider this matter closed."

Gen. Kainerugaba, who serves as the Chief of Defence Forces, took to X to recount how the relationship between Museveni and Byanyima ended.

His reaction came after Next Radio quoted Byanyima as saying: "It was a normal relationship with President Museveni. It had some challenges, and I left it, but it is not relevant to the political discussion."

However, Kainerugaba, who also serves as the senior presidential advisor on special operations, dismissed Byanyima’s account, stating: "There was NOTHING normal about your relationship with my father. You found a happy home and tried to wreck it. You're a DISASTER of a woman!! You didn't leave. Mzee kicked you out of the house in December 1986, dragged you to the car while you were crying and sent you to your parents."

Byanyima, the UNAIDS Executive Director, recently disclosed that she is working on a book where she intends to discuss aspects of her past relationship with President Museveni.

She made the revelation on X while responding to a discussion on NBS TV, where veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda shifted from the topic of Dr Kizza Besigye’s alleged illegal detention to her past ties with Museveni.

"If it is really of interest to him, he should wait for my book, it is an interesting story!" Byanyima posted on X.