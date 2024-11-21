What to know about Uganda’s Shs10.4 trillion Standard Gauge Railway

President Yoweri Museveni has launched the construction of the 272km Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Malaba to Kampala.

This ambitious project includes an electric railway line and supporting infrastructure, with completion expected within 48 months.

“If we can have more railway transport within the city, there will be fewer people driving cars into the city. This will help to decongest the city. The train already in service has seen so many people use it,” President Museveni remarked during the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the completed SGR will promote regional integration, boost international trade, reduce travel time between Kampala and Nairobi, and create over 150,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. Additionally, it will increase exports to global markets, enhance tourism, and lower production costs by 30%, thereby improving Uganda's competitiveness.

“This project will provide a safer, efficient, and cost-effective bulk transport solution,” stated Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport. “It will revitalise towns and cities along the route while ensuring a reliable transport system.”

The SGR network, which spans approximately 1,700km, is being developed in phases. The Malaba-Kampala segment marks the first phase, with plans to extend the network westward to connect with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and northward to link with South Sudan and the DRC.

This milestone follows Uganda's signing of a €2.7 billion (about Shs1.4 trillion) contract in October with Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi for constructing the Eastern Route of the SGR between Tororo and Kampala.

At the signing ceremony on 14 October 2024, Gen. Wamala emphasised the importance of local participation, urging Yapi Merkezi to allocate 40% of the contract value to Ugandan suppliers in alignment with the government’s Local Content Strategy. “Be transparent in all matters of local content to avoid disputes that can hamper project delivery,” he advised.

This initiative aims to build local capacity and ensure Ugandans benefit from the project from its inception.

Other planned SGR lines include the 465km Northern Line from Tororo-Gulu-Nimule (South Sudan border), the Western Line from Kampala-Bihanga-Kasese-Mpondwe (DRC border), and the Southern Line from Bihanga-Mirama Hills (Rwanda border).

The project is financed through a combination of domestic resources and support from development partners. It will follow an EPC/T (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Turnkey) model to ensure timely delivery and effective risk management, explained Waiswa Bageya, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Transport.

During the contract signing, Yapi Merkezi Vice Chairman, Dr. Erdem Arioglu, described the agreement as a “new chapter” in Uganda-Turkey relations. Despite earlier delays, 54% of the Right of Way for the railway between Malaba and Kampala has already been secured.

Uganda's Standard Gauge Railway initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop a 1,700km railway network. Following the Eastern Route, the network will include the Northern Line, extending from Tororo to Gulu and Nimule at the South Sudan border (465km), with a spur to Pakwach and Vurra on the DRC border (297km). The Western Line will link Kampala to Bihanga, Kasese, and Mpondwe on the DRC border (383km), with a spur to Hima Cement. The Southern Line will extend from Bihanga to Mirama Hills on the Rwanda border (280km), with a spur to Muko.