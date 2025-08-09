'UK visa denial cost my husband his life' - Musinguzi Garuga's widow

Family members and friends of late James Musinguzi Garuga on Friday paid tribute to the fallen businessman and politician who passed away this week, succumbed to throat cancer.

A funeral service was held for the deceased at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, which was presided over by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

Peace Musinguzi, the widow, spoke about the final, heartbreaking months of her husband's life, attributing his death in part to the denial of a visa to the UK, where they planned to fly him as his condition deteriorated.

She recounted the critical time lost in their fight against his cancer, stating that the visa refusal ultimately "cost my husband his life."

James Musinguzi Garuga's funeral service

ADVERTISEMENT

A Life of Service and a Previous Battle with Cancer

Peace Musinguzi, who married James in 1980 and had four children with him, told mourners that her husband had battled different illnesses, including throat cancer, which was first diagnosed nearly 20 years ago.

"We nearly lost him in 2006 when he had cancer of the oesophagus," she recalled.

"I think God gave him nearly 20 years to achieve what he needed to do because after this, he became more philanthropic."

After 10 years of check-ups and treatment, Musinguzi was declared cancer-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, however, had earlier in 1992 suffered a serious hip injury for which surgeons warned him that the repair would be effective for about 15 years.

The late James Musinguzi Garuga

A Sudden Decline and the Race Against Time

The late Musinguzi's health took a turn for the worse in November 2024 when he began to feel discomfort in his hip.

He travelled to the UK for checks and treatment. After returning home on February 23 of this year, he suddenly found himself in immense pain and unable to stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed to Nakasero Hospital, where X-rays confirmed the need for a total hip replacement.

However, due to his diabetes and internal bleeding, he was unable to undergo immediate surgery.

After a ten-day wait and a blood transfusion, the hip replacement was successfully performed, and he began his rehabilitation.

The family's hopes were high until July 24, when he began complaining of chest pains, leading to a diagnosis of a mass on his oesophagus and a subsequent deterioration in his breathing.

James Musinguzi Garuga funeral service

ADVERTISEMENT

Visa Troubles and Final Days

The widow said that after checks at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi confirmed a malignant cancer in the throat, they embarked on efforts to fly Musinguzi back to the UK.

Their hopes, however, were dashed as his multiple-entry visa had expired in November 2024.

“This was well beyond the 6-month grace period for renewal, and his visa was refused,” she said.

“That lost us precious time we needed to fight this cancer”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Musinguzi recounted her desperate attempts to appeal the decision, reaching out to the British High Commissioner and even involving former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

The British High Commissioner, however, could not help as she could not bend the rules for him.

“She said rules are rules, and that the refusal of the visa could not be appealed. She said our only hope would be if we reapplied for a fresh visa, a process that takes at least 3 weeks.”

This delay proved fatal. By the time they secured a new visa, his UK doctor was on leave.

The family’s final effort to take him to Turkey was also unsuccessful due to his rapidly deteriorating condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her eulogy, Mrs Musinguzi praised her husband as a good father to their four children and many others whom they adopted.

She described their 45-year marriage as excellent, characterising her husband as her "best friend and confidant."