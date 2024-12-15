Uganda Young Engineers shine in Shanghai

The Young Engineers Uganda team is celebrating a big win at the prestigious Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition in Shanghai, China.

The competition was held in the Chinese city from the 12th to the 18th of December.

The Ugandan showcased impressive talent on the global stage, competing fiercely in the Galactic Defence Battle at the Enjoy AI 2024 Global Final.

Their performance earned them well-deserved recognition, making the nation proud.

Victory and Recognition

Not only did the team emerge as champions in the Galactic Defence Battle, but they also received two prestigious awards: the Dedication Award and the Team Spirit Award.

These honours highlight the team's hard work, resilience, and unity, which were instrumental in their success.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Uganda’s representation in international competitions and further underscores the nation's growing presence in the global tech arena.

Founded in 2008, Young Engineers has been preparing students aged 4 to 15 for the future workforce by offering afterschool activities focused on engineering and technology.

With over 30,000 students worldwide, Young Engineers has received recognition from institutions such as the Harvard School of Education and the European Union Commission.