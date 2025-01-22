Uganda Prisons announce key appointments, transfers and promotions

The Uganda Prisons Service has implemented significant personnel changes to professionalize the service and improve delivery. This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 22, by Frank Baine Mayanja, Senior Commissioner of Prisons and Service Spokesperson.

According to Baine, the changes involve appointments, promotions, transfers, and leave arrangements for officers across the country. "This move reflects our commitment to strengthening the institution and ensuring efficient service delivery," he said.

As part of the appointments and transfers, David Ekuma, ASP, was transferred from Kakumiro Prisons to Mugoye Prisons as Officer-in-Charge (OC), replacing William Joseph Wafuta, ASP, who is proceeding on leave pending retirement. Timothy Innocent Osiride, ASP, was appointed OC Kakumiro Prisons, moving from Ibuga Prisons. Denis Cankare, ASP, was transferred to Prisons Headquarters from Mbarara Prisons. Osbert Nowamani, P.O.II, was appointed OC Kakoro Prisons, succeeding Vincent Iyamitai, P.O.II, who is proceeding on accumulated leave. Additionally, Doreen Nekesa, P.O.II, was appointed OC Moroto Prison to operationalize the new station.

Several officers were also placed on 90 days of normal leave. Among them were Charles W. Nangosya, SP, DPC Mukono; Karla Draburu, SP, DPC Nebbi; Regina Nassimbwa, SP, OC Nakifuma Prison; Charles Muliko, SP, OC Regional Maintenance; Nassim Kyesubire Kawala, SASP, OC Bugiri Prison; Richard Nyadru, PO I, OC Bamunanika Prison; Joseph Okunzi, PO I, OC Bidibidi Prison; Moses Eretu Egau, PO II, OC Kyangwali Prison; and Francis Yiga, PO II, OC Lwabenge Prison.

Transfers among rehabilitation and reintegration officers saw nine Principal, Senior, and Assistant officers reassigned. Sekubwa Robert Lwanga moved from Murchison Bay Prison to the East Central Regional Office, while Godwin Tubangirwe was transferred from Kigo Main Prison to Ibuga Prison. Jolly Aceng shifted from Apac Prison to Kitalya Min Max Prison, Adolf Kugonza moved from Kakiika Prison to Murchison Bay Prison, and Amongi Grace Mirriah transferred from Lira Women Prison to Apac Prison. Additionally, Noah Mukaabya moved from Bugungu Prison to Kakiika Prison, Jackline Apolot shifted from Kitalya Min Max Prison to Nakasongola Main Prison, Jenipher Nadongo was transferred from Nakasongola Prison to Bugungu Prison, and Grace Kateme was moved from Jinja Main Prison to Bulaula Prison.

In the psychosocial support sector, three workers were reassigned. Sheilla Atukunda was transferred from Kigo Prison to Kigo M/W Prison. Joan Nsiimire moved from Mbarara Main Prison to Ntungamo Prison, while Robert Omirambe shifted from Ntungamo Prison to Isimba Prison.

The Uganda Prisons Service also announced two promotions. Jackson Musinguzi, PO I, of Kyakasengura Prison, was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP). Meanwhile, Nyaketch Faith, Wdrss, was promoted to Lance Corporal.

Regarding retirement and contracts, Thomson Michael Obini, SSP, DPC Arua, was granted early retirement. John Michael Opolot, ASP, of Masindi Prison, was awarded a 24-month local contract.

In his statement, Frank Baine Mayanja emphasized the significance of these changes, stating, "These appointments and transfers reflect our mission to deliver justice and enhance public safety while supporting rehabilitation and reintegration efforts."