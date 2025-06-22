Top arts teachers to earn Shs 6.5 million as government agrees to pay rise

The government, through the Ministry of Education, has committed to a phased increment plan for arts and humanities teachers, with top educators poised to earn up to Shs 6.5 million per month.

This follows a prolonged strike by arts teachers protesting salary disparities compared to their science counterparts.

The ministry this week presented a salary increment plan for the arts teachers that has two options: Option 1 is a four-year phased enhancement starting from the Financial Year 2026/27, allocating Shs 363.7 billion annually.

The second option is a three-year acceleration starting with 50% in Year 1, costing shillings 727.4 billion, then 25% over the following two years.

Government and Teachers Reach Agreement

An inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Museveni, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at State House, Nakasero, brought together key government officials and leaders from the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers' Union (UPHTU) and the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda (ASHU).

The proposed enhancement aims to benefit 148,487 education staff across post-primary and primary levels.

Salary increases will range from Shs 2.2 million to Shs 6.5 million per month, depending on the role and qualification of the educator.

While a three-year accelerated option was considered, the Ministry of Finance, represented by Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, indicated that the 2025/2026 budget could not accommodate immediate substantial increases due to election-related spending.

Minister Janet Museveni met the striking teachers

Mrs Museveni said the government was committed to inclusive salary enhancement and urged unity for nation-building.

Akello Teopista, Acting President of UPHTU, acknowledged the dialogue but stressed the need for timely implementation.

Calls for Resumption of Duties

Dr JC Muyingo, Minister of State for Higher Education, appealed to striking teachers to return to classrooms, emphasising that learners are preparing for examinations.

Minister Grace Mary Mugasa of Public Service echoed this sentiment, imploring teachers to allow the salary enhancement to "find us working" to prevent learners from suffering.

Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports, expressed confidence that teachers would return with good news, reiterating the government's commitment to equitable enhancement for all public servants.

Minister Janet Museveni met the striking teachers

A Decade of Disparity

The current strike, which saw teachers abandon classrooms, was fuelled by years of salary stagnation for arts and humanities teachers. Since 2018, these educators have not seen their salaries enhanced, with some earning less than Shs 600,000.