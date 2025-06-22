Chinese seamless shopping platform HGO opens in Uganda

HGO, a subsidiary of China's Goods Products Company Group Ltd, has officially launched its operations in Uganda, promising a revolutionary approach to e-commerce.

The platform aims to connect suppliers, businesses, and consumers (S2B2C), offering a distinctive model in the burgeoning Ugandan market.

At the launch, Mr. Fang Ming, HGO's Managing Director, said the company boasts extensive experience in global e-commerce and expressed confidence in Uganda's potential, citing its growing middle-class population of over 45 million.

HGO launch

Innovative Delivery and Payment Systems

HGO is setting an ambitious target for delivery, aiming to get products to customers in 20 minutes or less.

This expedited service will be facilitated by a network of motorbike delivery personnel equipped with a dedicated app.

This application will locate the nearest delivery person to a product, prompting them to collect the item from a nearby service provider and deliver it to the consumer.

Mr. Ming affirmed that this system, already proven successful in China, brings cutting-edge efficiency to Uganda.

Furthermore, suppliers and delivery personnel will receive electronic payments through the app, with funds accessible for withdrawal at any time without prerequisites, ensuring a seamless financial flow for all participants.

HGO global CEO Mr. Nixiaomin

Expanding Reach and Local Engagement

To kickstart its operations, HGO is initiating a major TV shopping campaign in partnership with local media houses, including UBC TV, Star TV, and Magic HD.

These live programmes will allow viewers to purchase products during broadcasts.

Eva Nambalilwa, HGO's Country Manager, detailed the company's commitment to local support, including a 24/7 toll-free call centre (0800335555) located at their main office in Kingdom Kampala, catering to customers, service providers, vendors, and delivery personnel.

Shopping will be available via HGO's website and app, featuring products from registered suppliers.

In a bid to empower its delivery network, HGO is also launching a new riders’ campaign, starting with 60 motorcycles to be given to lucky winners.

The platform is commencing with 100 service providers and plans for significant expansion.