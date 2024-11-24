Ssemujju Nganda to name artists paid to attack him

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda will soon release the names of artists and show promoters allegedly paid by General Salim Saleh to compose songs attacking him.

Speaking on CBS FM on Friday, Ssemujju accused Saleh of orchestrating a smear campaign against him following their recent public clash.

Allegations Against Artists and Promoters

Ssemujju claimed that Saleh, who is President Museveni’s brother, held a meeting with artists in Kololo, promising them payment to create songs targeting him.

“What I am hearing now is that Gen Salim Saleh paid some artists in Kololo, and they promised him that they were going back to compose songs that attack me,” he said

“I am sure you are about to hear some of those songs coming out.”

He added that the group included show promoters, whose names he would reveal soon.

The outspoken MP also recalled past incidents where he received death threats.

“The last time I was here on CBS, I told you of people who were sending me death threats, but God is still keeping me alive,” he remarked.

Ongoing Feud with Saleh

The clash between Ssemujju and Saleh escalated after the MP accused the general of misappropriating funds from the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS).

During a televised interview earlier this month, Ssemujju alleged that Saleh had diverted Shs 97 billion to purchase vehicles for Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinators shortly after taking over its leadership.

Saleh, in response, issued a statement denying the allegations and threatened legal action against Ssemujju.

“Stop tarnishing my name, otherwise I will sue you,” Saleh warned, adding that Ssemujju should consult the NAADS suppliers database for accurate information.

Nganda hit back, welcoming Saleh’s threatening legal action.