Speaker dispatches team to check on Dr Besigye

Members of Parliament on the Human Rights Committee, will tomorrow, Friday travel to Luzira Prison to check on opposition leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

The team will assess Besigye's conditions and probe some of the allegations that his rights are being violated including being denied proper feeding.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon Thomas Tayebwa dispatched the committee while presiding over the plenary session on Thursday afternoon.

Opposition MPs fume

He was prompted by furious submissions from MPs on the opposition who accused the House of sitting by as Besigye's Rights continue to be violated in Luzira.

The Leader of Opposition, Hon Joel Ssenyonyi accused Parliament of doing the same when other opposition leaders suffered abuse, including Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya, who ultimately lost his life.

“This House let down Hon Segirinya,” he said.

“He was denied bail and we raised concerns and the presiding officer insisted that these were matters of court.

“He eventually died because we could not take a stand for one of our own.

“Are we waiting for you to announce to us that Dr Besigye has passed away and that we should stand up and observe a moment of silence and pay tribute to him?”

NRM silent

Hon Ssemujju Nganda was particularly perturbed by the MPs on the NRM side, whom he accused of being indifferent about human rights matters.

“When we are talking about matters of human rights, I see no appetite from the NRM MPs to participate,” he said.

“They think that violations are limited to those who are in the opposition.

“You can sit here comfortably because we are talking about Dr Besigye from the opposition but you must recall that this was a person treating President Museveni.”

MPs to visit Luzira

Speaker Tayebwa in response said the House would intervene through the human rights committee.

“I have consulted with the chairperson of the committee on human rights, the committee should go and visit Dr Besigye tomorrow,” he said.