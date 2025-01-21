'Only Besigye family responsible for his meals' – Government clarifies

The Ugandan government has responded to allegations that opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye is being denied food while in Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs which is responsible for prisons clarified on Tuesday that only people accredited by Besigye’s family are permitted to bring him food.

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, made the clarification following concerns raised in Parliament by Hon Ssemujju Nganda.

Nganda had accused the government of subjecting Besigye to inhumane conditions, including restrictions on receiving food from outside and the recent construction of a glass partition that prevents physical interaction with Besigye.

He also linked these measures to recent threats made by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who publicly stated that Besigye would be executed on Heroes’ Day.

Government Explains Food Restrictions

Responding to the concerns, Gen Muhoozi insisted that Besigye’s basic rights were being respected, but security protocols had to be followed.

"We appreciate that food is a basic right. However, the family of Besigye accredited six people, and they are the only ones allowed to bring him food,” stated the minister.

“We cannot extend that number for security reasons," he explained.

Earlier last week, Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, claimed that prison officials had stopped Besigye from receiving food altogether, leaving him with only two options—to buy from the prison canteen or starve.

Nyanjura stated that all food items brought for Besigye were rejected, including posho, milk, millet flour, honey, cooking oil, rice, and blue band.

She also noted that Besigye refused to eat from the canteen, citing a lack of trust in the prison’s food supply.

Parliament Questions Treatment of Besigye

In Parliament, Hon Ssemujju Nganda criticised the treatment of Besigye, a man who served as President Museveni’s personal doctor during the bush war.

He questioned why the state now sees him as an enemy.

He also noted the harsh restrictions placed on Besigye’s interactions with visitors, saying:

Meanwhile, Gen David Muhoozi defended the new prison visitation system, arguing that it is standard practice worldwide.

"The place where Dr Besigye meets visitors is the same place where other prisoners meet visitors. You speak by intercom and you are able to communicate with him clearly. This is the universal standard around the world," he added.

Besigye’s Isolation Raises Concerns

Beyond food restrictions, Nyanjura and other opposition figures have raised serious concerns about Besigye’s isolation. According to her, the opposition leader is being held in solitary confinement, unable to interact with other prisoners or attend prayers.