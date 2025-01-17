‘Eat posho or starve:’ Uganda Prison rejects external food for Besigye

Col Dr Kizza Besigye has been barred from receiving food from his family and supporters while in Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

According to Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Besigye has been given two choices—to either eat prison food or starve.

Nyanjura, who was part of a People’s Front for Transition delegation that visited Besigye in prison, detailed the new restrictions imposed on him, including the rejection of food items they had brought.

Prison Canteen or Starvation

Nyanjura revealed that the prison administration refused to accept food supplies for Besigye, despite past instances where prisoners were allowed to receive provisions from outside.

“All the food items we carried for him were rejected. We were told that posho, milk, millet flour, honey, cooking oil, rice, blue band etc., are sold at the prison canteen,” she stated.

However, Besigye has refused to buy food from the prison canteen, citing a lack of trust in the system.

“Dr said he won’t eat their canteen food. He doesn’t trust it. He remarked that he will probably starve to death and die before the date set by Muhoozi,” Nyanjura added.

Isolation from Other Prisoners

Beyond food restrictions, Besigye is, according to Nyanjura, being held in solitary confinement, with limited interaction even during visitation hours.

Supporters are now only allowed to communicate with him through a prison phone booth rather than meeting him in person.

“As if that is not enough, Dr Besigye isn’t allowed to interact with other prisoners. He isn’t even allowed to attend prayers. He is in a prison within a prison,” she lamented.

Death Threats and Political Persecution

The harsh conditions imposed on Besigye come just days after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, posted a shocking threat on social media.

Muhoozi, who recently returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a short hiatus, declared that Besigye would be executed on Heroes' Day.

“Dr Kizza Besigye used to call me a clown and a coward. The tree of traitors is waiting for him in Gulu. We will hang KB on Heroes' Day. That’s the best day for him to die,” Muhoozi posted.

His statement provoked strong reactions, including a defiant response from Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, who vowed to witness her husband's execution if it happens and honour him as a hero.

A Highly Controversial Trial