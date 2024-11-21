Russia begins mass-producing mobile nuclear bunkers as Putin lowers nuke threshold

Russia has started mass-producing mobile bomb shelters designed to protect against shockwaves and radiation from nuclear explosions.

The new “KUB-M” shelters, announced by Moscow’s Emergency Ministry, can accommodate 54 people for up to two days, shielding them from natural and man-made hazards.

This development coincides with Vladimir Putin's approval of a revised nuclear doctrine that lowers the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons.

The updated policy allows Russia to use nuclear weapons if it or its ally Belarus is threatened by a non-nuclear nation supported by a nuclear power, replacing the previous doctrine outlined in 2020.

The “KUB-M” shelters resemble reinforced shipping containers and consist of two modules: a living space for 54 people and a technical block.

Easily transported by truck and capable of connecting to water supplies, these shelters can be deployed even in Russia’s remote northern permafrost.

The research institute behind the design described them as a “multifunctional structure” enhancing civilian safety.

Heightened tensions and Ukraine’s missile strikes

The announcement comes shortly after President Joe Biden approved Ukraine’s use of US long-range missiles to strike targets deep within Russia.

Ukrainian forces have already used American-made ATACMS missiles, reportedly hitting an ammunition depot in Russia’s Bryansk region.

The strike, which caused a fiery explosion, marked a significant escalation in the conflict. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the attack, labelling it “a new phase of the Western war against Russia.”

Lavrov warned of repercussions and pointed to the updated nuclear doctrine as a clear signal to the West.

Impact of Ukraine's ATACMS strikes

Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian targets with ATACMS has prompted Moscow to relocate fighter jets and strategic bombers further from the frontline.

Despite this, over 200 Russian military facilities remain within the missile’s 190-mile range. Potential targets include key military bases and logistics hubs near the Ukrainian border, such as the Kuzminka Military Base and Russia’s 448th Missile Brigade headquarters in Kursk.

The strikes could cripple Russian logistics and command capabilities, but analysts warn that the limited supply of ATACMS missiles may diminish their overall impact. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioned that such strikes could trigger a nuclear response under Russia's new policy if they pose critical threats to sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Western responses and future implicationsPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hinted that Britain might allow Ukraine to use UK-made ballistic missiles against Russian targets.

However, Downing Street has so far denied Kyiv permission to deploy Storm Shadow missiles. Meanwhile, France is expected to relax restrictions on similar SCALP long-range missiles. Jennifer Kavanagh of Defence Priorities criticised the Biden administration’s decision, arguing that it risks escalation without significantly altering the war's trajectory.

Conversely, proponents like George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War highlighted the strategic benefits of disrupting Russian operations.

Understanding ATACMS

The US-manufactured Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fires projectiles up to 300km (190 miles), with variants capable of dispersing bomblets over large areas.

These weapons are highly effective against aircraft, ammunition depots, and troop formations, offering a tactical edge to Ukrainian forces.