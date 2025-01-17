President Museveni mourns Baba Diri, says nation has lost a dedicated leader

President Yoweri Museveni has mourned the passing of former Koboko District Woman MP, Margaret Baba Diri, describing her as a hardworking and dedicated leader.

Baba Diri passed away on Tuesday, January 9, in Kawempe, Kampala. She served in Uganda’s Parliament for 25 years, making significant contributions in various parliamentary committees.

In a eulogy delivered by Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo to thousands of mourners in Koboko District today, Museveni praised Baba Diri for her invaluable service to the nation.

"Her passing is a great loss to her family and the entire nation. She was a dedicated educator, social worker, politician, and activist," Museveni said.

Baba Diri also served as a gender development officer at the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU). Museveni commended her resilience and unwavering commitment to advocating for persons with disabilities.

"Despite her disability, she defied the odds to represent the women of Koboko and persons with disabilities. She was a steadfast advocate for their rights and played a key role in improving opportunities for disabled individuals in Uganda," he added.

On behalf of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the entire nation, and his own family, Museveni extended his deepest condolences to Baba Diri’s family, Parliament, and the people of West Nile.

He emphasised that her passing is a significant loss, particularly for the people of Koboko District and the disability community, whom she represented with dedication.

Museveni reminded mourners that Uganda’s Constitution enshrines human rights and freedoms for all, ensuring dignity, equality, and non-discrimination.

“These rights include the right to life, dignity, and affirmative action for vulnerable persons,” he stated.

He urged all stakeholders to continue prioritising government services for persons with disabilities, recognising the challenges they face in achieving success.

"People with disabilities are part of our society, and we cannot break the cycle of poverty or achieve sustainable livelihoods without addressing disability-related challenges and ensuring their active participation in development," Museveni said.

He reiterated the NRM government’s commitment to empowering women as a crucial step towards the country’s socio-economic transformation.

Addressing mourners gathered at Our Lady of Fatima Koboko Catholic Parish, Museveni assured them that Baba Diri’s contributions and dedicated service would always be cherished.

“She will be remembered for her passion for girl-child education and women’s emancipation,” he noted.

He also thanked the people of West Nile for their continued support through democratic processes and urged them to remain committed to government programmes.

Reflecting on Baba Diri’s legacy, Museveni described her as a selfless, hardworking leader, a Pan-Africanist, and a strong advocate for social justice.

"Our nation was privileged to have worked with such a visionary and resourceful individual. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy," he said, concluding with gratitude to God for the life she shared with Uganda.

Vice President Jessica Alupo described Baba Diri as a mentor and a friend to all.

“When I served as Minister for Youth Affairs, I was relatively young compared to Baba Diri, but she often counselled me on navigating the political landscape. I was privileged to be among those she mentored,” Alupo said.

She noted that those who heeded Baba Diri’s advice—especially young girls—embraced values of integrity, discipline, and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Alupo also thanked Baba Diri for shaping her political career and described her as a vocal figure in Parliament. She urged Baba Diri’s children to remain united and uphold their mother’s legacy.

She further assured the people of West Nile that plans were underway to rehabilitate and reconstruct their deteriorating roads.

The Main Celebrant, Rt. Rev. Sabino Odoki, Bishop of Arua Catholic Diocese, urged Baba Diri’s family to remain united, emphasising that she always wished the best for everyone.

Minister Hellen Asamo, in her tribute, expressed gratitude for Baba Diri’s guidance and support within the disability community.

“We will miss her words of advice, encouragement, and unity. Thanks to her efforts, Koboko got its first tarmacked road, municipality status, and a state-of-the-art market,” Asamo said.