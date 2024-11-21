Police speak on Doreen Nyanjura's brother's killing

Police confirmed on Thursday evening the death of Albert Cook Tugume, the brother of Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura.

Nyanjura, also known as Omutatina, took to X on Thursday evening to report that her brother had been abducted at gunpoint.

"My brother Tugume Albert Cook has been abducted on gunpoint from Central Road, Ntinda Kigowa Road. One person has been shot dead," she posted on X. "He operates a mobile money shop."

Later, she posted again to confirm that her brother had been killed.

"My brother has been killed," she wrote.

Social commentator Godfrey Kuteesa responded to her post with a message of outrage and condolences: "This is despairing - Uganda. What’s this nonsense?? Why abduct a young man on gunpoint and later cut short his life? This absurd. Is this the country we want to invite people to visit? Am so sorry about your loss Ms Nyanjura!! This evening I pray for your family. This extremely painful."

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, clarified that Albert Cook Tugume was killed during a robbery.