Police reveal most dangerous days, hours on Ugandan roads

The Uganda Police Force has identified late afternoon hours and weekends as the most dangerous periods on the country's roads, following an analysis of last year’s accident trends.

According to AIGP Lawrance Nuwabiine, the Director of Traffic and Road Safety, most road crashes occurred between 4:00 PM and 5:59 PM, with the highest number of fatalities registered during this time.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nuwabiine revealed that Sundays recorded the highest number of deaths, despite being a day with fewer vehicles on the road.

He attributed this trend to speeding and intoxication, as many drivers frequent leisure spots, consume alcohol, and later drive under the influence.

"The majority of drivers go to leisure places, get intoxicated, and drive. They end up dying or killing other road users," Nuwabiine said.

Weekend Crashes Dominate Statistics

The analysis further revealed that Sundays, Saturdays, and Fridays were the deadliest days on Ugandan roads.

Police recorded 3,790 crashes on Sundays, 3,765 crashes on Saturdays, and 3,689 crashes on Fridays.

In contrast, Tuesdays had the lowest number of road fatalities, suggesting that traffic safety improves on weekdays when road usage is more structured.

The report indicated that 894 people lost their lives in road crashes occurring between 4:00 PM and 5:59 PM, marking this period as the peak crash hour in Uganda.

"It is unfortunate that the highest number of these crashes happened during this time," Nuwabiine noted.

To address this issue, he stated that the police will focus more enforcement efforts on the weekend period, particularly targeting reckless driving, speeding, and intoxicated motorists.

Rising Crash Numbers and December’s Grim Record

The police report also highlighted an overall increase in road crashes in 2024 compared to 2023, with a 6.4% rise in incidents. A total of 25,107 crashes were recorded, resulting in 25,808 casualties. These were broken down as follows:

4,434 fatal crashes

13,134 serious crashes

7,539 minor crashes