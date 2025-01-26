Museveni bans boarding in government schools after MP Ssewungu's complaint

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the abolition of boarding sections in Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools, stating that the education-for-all strategy was designed to be affordable and community-based.

In a televised national address on Friday, Museveni said day schooling should remain the foundation of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and USE programmes.

“Education-for-all programmes (UPE and USE) were designed as a low-cost strategy anchored on day schools. Do not mix up education with sleeping, eating, etc,” he said.

“Let the schools be near the learners in the parishes for primary schools and sub-counties for secondary schools so that the learners walk or cycle from home to school and back,” Museveni said.

Museveni said eliminating boarding costs would make education more accessible and equitable, allowing more children to attend school without the financial burden of accommodation and meals.

“Learners should pack lunch like we did in the 1950s and 60s. By removing the cost of accommodation and food, education becomes affordable for all, not expensive for only some,” he added.

MP Ssewungu Raises Concern Over Boarding Sections in USE Schools

The announcement follows concerns raised in Parliament earlier this week by Kalungu West MP Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, who criticised the growing trend of boarding sections in USE schools.

The NUP legislator argued that this practice had become a money-making scheme that undermined the government’s policy on free education.

“The Ministry of Education should pay keen attention because a number of USE schools have developed a system of opening up boarding sections,” he said.

“These schools are meant for day students because parents cannot afford fees, yet some rural schools are now charging parents for boarding.

“In some cases, boarding sections are being made compulsory for Senior Four candidates, and now some children are dropping out of school,” Ssewungu stated.

The MP revealed that some parents are paying over Shs 700,000 in USE schools, even though these institutions receive capitation grants from the government.