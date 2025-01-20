MPs furious as Muhoozi ‘travels to US’  

Members of the Defence Committee of Parliament were left seething on Monday upon receiving reports that the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba travelled to the United States.

Gen Muhoozi was summoned last week to appear before the committee to explain among others, his controversial social media posts.

The committee refused to consider budget proposals for the Defense Ministry and turned away officials led by Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the State Minister in charge of General Duties.

They instructed them to return to the committee today, Monday, January 20th with Gen Muhoozi.

Muhoozi off to US

However, the committee meeting did not take place this morning as planned.

Hon Barnabas Tinkasimire, one of the committee members revealed that they had received reports that Muhoozi had travelled to the United States to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.

“He was supposed to appear today. We are told that he has gone to the USA to attend Trump’s searing in,” said Hon Tinkasimire.

“We pity his father who sent him to such a high-ranked country where he even had a disagreement with their ambassador. How can he be the one travelling to that country?”

MPs on the committee hoped to grill Gen Muhoozi today on his comments, in which he termed them as “fools” and “clowns” shortly after he learnt that he’d been summoned.

Muhoozi in a string of posts on X vowed never to appear before the committee and threatened to arrest the MPs, accusing them of corruption.

Another date set

Meanwhile, officials from the Defence Ministry wrote to the committee informing them that they would not be able to attend today’s meeting, as the ministers had to be at State House, Entebbe for the weekly cabinet meeting.