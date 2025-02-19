Martha Karua challenges Ugandan opposition to front one candidate against Museveni

Kenyan lawyer and former minister, Martha Karua, has called upon Ugandan opposition groups to unite behind a single candidate in the upcoming general elections to effectively challenge President Yoweri Museveni's long-standing rule.

Speaking at a prayer session held at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Makerere Kavule, Karua warned that only through Unity will Ugandans see a peaceful regime change.

"When you stand in solidarity together, always remember, a people united cannot be defeated,” she said.

“It may take long, but we shall win in the end.”

Karua drew parallels between the political climates of Uganda and Kenya, noting that both nations face similar challenges of oppression. She urged progressive forces across the region to collaborate in the fight against such regimes.

A Unified Candidate

Karua candidly addressed the complexities inherent in political ambitions, acknowledging that personal aspirations often hinder the formation of a united front.

She shared her own experience from Kenya, where multiple candidates, including herself, aspire to the presidency.

"I am ambitious, and in Kenya, I have said I am going to run for president, and there are many other people who are running for president as well," she remarked.

“But I am prepared in Kenya to put the interests of all ahead, to agree that towards the end, we shall unite as progressive forces and come with one candidate," Karua stated

“I therefore want to urge you in Uganda to consider that very seriously . How long can we go on the way we are going?

Past Failed Attempts at Opposition Unity in Uganda

In Uganda in the recent past, attempts by opposition parties to form coalitions against President Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been fruitless.

In the 2016 general elections, opposition parties formed The Democratic Alliance (TDA) with the aim of presenting a single candidate to challenge Museveni.

Despite these efforts, internal disagreements and competing interests led to multiple opposition candidates running separately, ultimately diluting the opposition vote.

Similarly, in the 2021 elections, while there was support for opposition figures like Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, the absence of a unified opposition front was evident.

These instances underscore the challenges and potential consequences of fragmented opposition efforts in Uganda's electoral landscape.