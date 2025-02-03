Kids are smuggling drugs, weapons to school – Police warns

As Ugandan schools reopen today, Monday, February 3 for the first academic term, the Uganda Police has issued a stern warning to parents and school administrators about the safety of the learners.

The police sounded an alarm this morning about rising cases of students smuggling drugs, weapons, and electronic devices into schools.

Speaking at a press conference at Naguru Police Headquarters, police spokesperson Kituua Rusoke urged parents to be extra vigilant while preparing their children for school.

Drugs and Weapons in Schools

Rusoke revealed that authorities frequently arrest juveniles who have fallen into drug abuse, warning that students hide narcotics such as marijuana in their school luggage.

"Drugs are there; it is not a joke. We say this because we are aware," he stated.

Kituuma called on parents to thoroughly inspect their children’s belongings before sending them back to school.

Besides drugs, police have also noted cases of students smuggling weapons like knives into schools.

"Some older students in secondary schools carry knives with them," Rusoke said, adding that this poses a security risk.

The illegal possession of mobile phones by pupils in lower classes was also highlighted as a growing concern.

"You will find an infant in P2 or P3 at school with a phone," he added.

Schools Must Enhance Security

The police urged school administrators to tighten security checks to prevent students from carrying contraband items.

"Let us start checking the kids properly when they enter the school," Rusoke advised.

“School owners should take drug abuse and security threats seriously, given the high incidence of drug use among students."

In addition, the police encouraged schools to install CCTV cameras to monitor student movements and prevent crime.

"You know there are people who kidnap kids to make money," he warned, urging institutions to strengthen security measures.

Children Disappearing from Schools

Another major concern raised by the police is the increasing number of students disappearing from schools.

Rusoke pointed out that in many cases, schools and parents argue over missing children, with no clear system in place to track them.