Kidnappers kill banker after collecting ransom from family

A female banker, named Ifeoma Onyekwelu, has brutally been killed by suspected kidnappers in Anambra State, despite her family paying a ransom for her release.

Ifeoma was abducted in Onitsha and held captive for several days before the kidnappers contacted her family, demanding a ransom.

After the family complied, hoping for her safe return, they were devastated to later find her body discarded along a roadside.

A family source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, confirmed the grim details on Tuesday.

The source revealed that the victim's body was found near Ideani Junction, along the Nnobi-Alor Road in Idemili South Local Government Area, even after the kidnappers had received the ransom payment.

“Though the ransom was paid, her body was found on the roadside,” the source explained. “It’s believed that the kidnappers may have killed her to prevent her from identifying them.”

The family, in shock and mourning, is struggling to come to terms with their loss.

The Anambra State Police have since confirmed the discovery of the body, with spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga stating that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body has been recovered, and authorities are working to identify the perpetrators.

In a separate case, the police also responded to the recent release of two Catholic nuns and another individual who were kidnapped in the state.

Authorities have called on the freed victims to assist in ongoing investigations, encouraging them to come forward for debriefing.