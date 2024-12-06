Entrants in the Ugandan insurance industry have been urged to exhibit high standards of professionalism and to treat the business as a service to the country.

This advice came out during the 9th graduation of the Insurance Training College held on Friday at Hotel African in Kampala.

Key figures in the insurance and education sectors echoed guidance to the graduates at the event.

"You have a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in your work," Francesca Kakooza, Secretary to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), told the graduates, urging them to recognise the weight of their new roles in an ever-evolving industry.

“This industry is not about selling policies or managing risks. It is about providing security and ensuring resilience in the face of uncertainties and complexities. It is about protecting lives and livelihoods,” she added.

A total of 936 students graduated from the college with qualifications ranging from the Certificate of Proficiency and Certificate in Insurance to the Diploma in Insurance, alongside graduates from the prestigious Associates Program.

The Noble Profession of Insurance

The principal of ITC, Saul Seremba emphasised the importance of the insurance profession, reminding the students that their work holds the power to make a tangible difference in people's lives.

"You have the ability to alleviate their worries and empower them to take control of their future," Seremba stated.

He went on to highlight the role that trust, expertise, and a commitment to protecting people from uncertainty play in building a resilient insurance sector.

"We are extending our wings to the East African region, engraving insurance into the secondary school curriculum, and empowering teachers with the right materials," he proudly shared.

Seremba also revealed exciting plans for the future, including the development of a campus and the launch of a regional journal dedicated to insurance and risk management.

A Call for Professional Development

Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, the Chairman of the ITC Board, addressed the students, thanking them for their dedication to their studies, especially those who balanced work and academics.

He also expressed gratitude to the parents for supporting their children’s educational journey.

Dr. Walusimbi encouraged the graduates to continue pursuing professional development through leadership programs offered at the ITC Mentorship Academy, ensuring that their learning continues well beyond their graduation day.

Acknowledging the Value of Knowledge

On his part, the chief guest, Muses Muhwezi, Principal of Makerere Business School, stressed the importance of knowledge and continuous learning.

"You are privileged to have acquired the knowledge that many others do not," he remarked.

Muhwezi expressed his satisfaction with the growth of ITC, noting that it now offers certified certificate and diploma programs that are tailored to meet the needs of the industry.

He stressed the importance of staying relevant to the public by reflecting their expectations and needs, especially in a sector as dynamic as insurance.