IGP appoints 9 police chiefs to coordinate security operations during elections

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, has appointed nine senior officers as Zonal Commanders to oversee policing efforts during both the primaries and general elections in Uganda.

According to an official statement, the move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhance coordination within key regions, ensuring a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

The newly formed electoral policing zones span the entire country, each entrusted to experienced commanders.

AIGP Kafero Moses Kabugo will manage the Busoga Zone from Jinja, covering Busoga North, Busoga East, Kiira, and Sezibwa.

AIGP Stephen Tanui takes charge of the Northern Zone based in Gulu, covering Aswa West, Aswa East, North West Nile, and West Nile.

CP Patrick Lawot will lead the Karamoja Zone from Moroto, overseeing Mt Moroto, Kidepo, Elgon, Sipi, Bukedi, and North Bukedi.

Meanwhile, CP Paul Nkore has been assigned to the Kyoga Zone headquartered in Soroti, covering North, East, and South Kyoga. CP Maate Godfrey Bolingo heads the Central Zone based in Masaka, which includes Masaka West, Masaka East, Wamala, and Katonga.

In the west, CP Muhuya Moses commands the Albertine Zone from Hoima, overseeing Albertine South, Albertine North, and Savannah.

The Kampala Metropolitan Zone, covering KMP North, South, and East, will be led by CP Richard Ecgea from the capital, while CP Hillary Kulaigye will manage the South Western Zone from Mbarara, covering Rwizi, Kigezi, and Greater Bushenyi.