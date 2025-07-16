Museveni Launches Construction of Salaama Road

On a rain-drenched afternoon in Makindye Division, drenched residents huddled under umbrellas and soaked clothing, determined not to miss the moment President Yoweri Museveni would set foot in their neighbourhood.

The skies had opened early, but the rain did little to dampen their spirits.

Children from St. Ponsiano Primary School Kyamula clung to the school’s perimeter fence, their uniforms soaked but their excitement unshaken.

Their resilience caught the attention of the President, who, before addressing officials or inspecting the road, turned first to greet the little ones.

“You are the future,” he told them, smiling. “Focus on your education because that’s how you build real strength and open the doors to a better life.”

Moved by their presence, Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady Janet Kataaha, donated Shs10 million to the school.

The President was in Makindye to officially launch the construction of Salaama Road, a key route in Kampala that has long needed an upgrade.

The KCRRP is one of several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Kampala.

The 8.1km stretch is being built under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP) with support from the African Development Bank.

The project is being carried out by China Railway 18th Bureau Group.

According to KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, the road will feature two lanes, one-meter shoulders, and two-meter pedestrian walkways.

So far, 3.2km of the road have been tarmacked, with full completion slated for December 2025.

The KCRRP is one of several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Kampala.

“Salaama Road is part of the 86.9km under KCRRP. It will ease traffic, enhance safety, and help boost local economic activities,” Buzeki said.

The KCRRP is one of several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Kampala.

Other initiatives include the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Project (GKMA-UDP), which covers 81km, and the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project (KCRBUP), which will extend over 127km.

Through government funding, Shs550 billion will see 87 kilometres of roads upgraded across the capital over the next three years.

The KCRRP is one of several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Kampala.

With these projects combined, Kampala’s paved road network is expected to span 929.4 kilometres, representing 44% of the total 1,204 km road network.

Hajjat Buzeki highlighted several roads that have been completed under KCRRP, including Old Mubende, Kabega, Kigala, Masiro, Luwafu, and Ssuna I and II, all of which are already operational.

Even as bulldozers prepared to dig into Salaama Road, Museveni’s focus shifted to something deeper: wealth creation.

“A tarmac road is development, yes, but you don’t eat the road. You don’t sleep on the road, you sleep in your house. You must start with household income,” he said.

The newly launched road will ease movement, cut travel time, and open up commercial opportunities.

“This road is a good effort,” he said.

“But we must transform homesteads. When people have wealth, they can send their children to private schools, go to better clinics, and even do what the government has failed to do for themselves.”

Museveni also turned attention to the pressing issue of poverty among Kampala’s urban poor, particularly its youth.

“The youth in towns have additional problems – they rent houses, they hustle daily. In the village, you sleep in your own home and grow your own food,” he said.

“That’s why we are going to increase Parish Development Model (PDM) funding in urban areas.”

PDM is the government’s flagship programme aimed at moving households into the money economy by providing direct financial support at the parish level.

Originally designed with a rural focus, Museveni acknowledged that urban youth often overlooked the need for tailored support.

“Other programmes like NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation were going through government officials. I said no, let the money go directly to the people. We are beginning to see progress,” he said.

However, challenges remain.

“In some places, the money is being stolen,” Museveni admitted.

“And in towns, they say the money is not enough. We are going to handle that. We shall add more funds for urban parishes and leaders.”

He added that funding allocations for urban leaders will be increased to match the unique needs of city populations.

In his classic style, Museveni took a political jab, accusing opposition leaders of neglecting the urban poor.

“You voted for people who don’t care about you. They are always selfish. That’s why your services are lagging,” he told the crowd.

Local leaders, however, expressed hope that the tide was turning.

Lukyamuzi Kakooza, the NRM chairperson for Makindye Division, thanked the President for fulfilling his promise.

“We are happy you came to visit us and launch the road construction. Thank you for thinking about low-income earners and bringing projects like PDM,” Kakooza said.

He also praised the elevation of Kiruddu Hospital to referral status, which he saw as a major boost to local healthcare.