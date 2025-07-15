UPDF retires 149 senior officers

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officially retired 149 senior officers in Batch 15, urging them to wisely invest their retirement packages and continue serving as ambassadors of the force in civilian life.

At a ceremony on July 14, 2025, held at the Joint Services Headquarters in Mbuya, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, offered a heartfelt message on the importance of making sound decisions.

“From here, all of you should think correctly and see where to invest your money,” he said.

Referencing Proverbs 4:23, which reads, “Be careful how you think. Your life is shaped by your thoughts,” Lt Gen Okiding emphasised the importance of mindset in shaping future outcomes.

He cautioned, “If you think wrongly, expect wrong results.”

UPDF

Representing the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Lt Gen Okiding congratulated the retirees for their distinguished service, describing the occasion as historic.

He reflected on how retirement in the past was often marked by fear and uncertainty.

“Uniformed people today enjoy retirement, but in the past, it was often about being chased out,” he said.

“Now we celebrate comrades going home alive, with a package, after serving Uganda with courage, integrity, sacrifice, and commitment.”

Lt Gen Okiding urged the retirees to view their transition not as an end but as a new form of duty.

“You have been 100 per cent in active service, and you will remain 100 per cent in retirement by serving in another capacity,” he added.

Sam Okiding

He also commended the retirees for their selfless service, recognising their sacrifices in preserving the nation’s security.

The retirees were encouraged to act as “listening posts” for the UPDF and play an active role in safeguarding the progress made during their years of service.

Lt Gen Okiding also paid tribute to their spouses, stating, “We respect you, we are proud of you, and the nation is proud of you.”

Lt Gen Okiding expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his visionary leadership and urged the retirees to contribute to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation with their accumulated experience.

Major General James Kinalwa, Joint Staff – Human Resource Management, explained that retirement is part of a deliberate personnel renewal strategy.

“Retirement is an important milestone, not an end,” he said. “It creates space for new adventures and for you to tell your story to future generations.”

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, Director of Defence Public Information, who served as the Master of Ceremonies, encouraged the retirees to inspire others to serve Uganda with honour and dedication.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Colonel Godfrey Kalyowa thanked President Museveni for his leadership.

He described the day as a dignified milestone that closes one chapter and opens another.

“In the past, retirement was feared, but today it is dignified. It is now a transition, not rejection,” he said. “We return as ambassadors of discipline, integrity and prosperity.”

Major General James Kinalwa

The ceremony also honoured the retirees with Certificates of Service. Among the notable retirees were Colonels Abdu Nasser, Justus Besisira, Bernard Tumwesigire, Lt Colonels Jamada Kasongo, Suleiman Kizito, and Khalid Nasur Kamya.