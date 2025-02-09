How to confirm your polling station for Uganda’s 2026 elections

Ugandans will head to the polls between January 12 and February 9, 2026, to elect leaders at various levels, including Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils.

To participate in this crucial democratic process, confirm your polling station by visiting the designated electoral website and entering your National Identification Number (NIN). This will ensure you are correctly registered and ready to vote.

Key election timelines

The journey to the 2026 General Elections officially began on August 6, 2024, with the demarcation of constituencies and polling stations, an exercise that ended on August 16, 2024.

September 20 – October 11, 2024: The updated polling stations were displayed at sub-counties and parishes.

January 3 – January 25, 2025: Voter registration and updates took place at parish and ward offices.

April 18 – May 8, 2025: The national voters’ register will be publicly displayed at polling stations.

May 9 – May 19, 2025: Tribunal recommendations from voter register reviews will be exhibited.

June 2 – December 12, 2025: Nominations for candidates at village, sub-county, district, and city levels will be conducted, culminating in the Presidential nominations on October 2-3, 2025.