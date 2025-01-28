Gen. Kainerugaba promotes Kulayigye to Major General

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye to the rank of Acting Major General, recognising his long service and significant contributions to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The promotion was announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, lauding Maj Gen Kulayigye for his dedication and exceptional representation of the UPDF in the public domain.

“Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye has been a key figure in the UPDF, particularly in shaping the image of the force through his role as Director of Defence Public Information. His promotion is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the institution and the country,” said Col Deo Akiiki, the Deputy Director of Defence Public Information.