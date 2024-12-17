Gen Kainerugaba calls Bobi Wine an 'imbecile', hails Mpuuga as 'presidential material'

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has described Mathias Mpuuga as an impressive politician and presidential material.

"This gentleman is Presidential materiel (six)," the CDF posted on X on Tuesday morning, December 17. "He is an impressive politician."

While praising Mpuuga, Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential advisor on special operations, launched attacks on Bobi Wine, Mpuuga's former boss in the National Unity Platform.

"Kabobi is an imbecile and halfwit who will be utterly demolished in the next elections," said Gen Kainerugaba, who has previously expressed presidential ambitions.

"Kabobi tries to pretend that he is Bob Marley's successor. First of all, Bob Marley sang legendary music! Bob Marley was a handsome Munyankore whose teeth were organised! Kabobi's teeth are very disorganised!"