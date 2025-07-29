Four killed as taxi plunges into Malaba river

A horrific accident on the Busia-Tororo Road has resulted in the deaths of four people and left thirteen others injured after a taxi plunged into the Malaba River.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:40 AM today at Amungura Bridge.

According to Michael Kananura, the Traffic Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, a motor vehicle with registration number UA 889AM, was travelling at high speed when it tragically struck and killed a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road.

Following this initial impact, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road, collided with the bridge, and plummeted into the Malaba River below.

The plunge instantly killed three passengers inside the taxi, in addition to the pedestrian.

Victims Rushed to Hospital as Investigations Commence

The thirteen injured individuals, including the driver of the taxi, were promptly rushed to Tororo Hospital to receive urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four deceased victims have been transported to the same hospital's mortuary for postmortem examinations, which will help to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The wrecked vehicle has since been towed to Busia Police Station as authorities commence a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Traffic Police spokesperson used the announcement to issue a stern warning and a plea to all motorists.