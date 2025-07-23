Focus on garbage collection - Malende tells Luyirika 

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende has wasted no time in re-engaging with the political landscape following her return from Nairobi, where she underwent medical treatment for three months.

On Tuesday, Malende immediately turned her attention to the impending contest for the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag for the Kampala Woman MP position, taking veiled aim at her main contender, Zahrah Luyirika, the current Speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Focus on Legislative Experience

In an interview with NTV, Malende subtly but pointedly cited her qualifications for parliamentary duties, drawing a clear distinction between her background and that of Mrs. Luyirika.

"I know that my party will nominate everyone to their suitable position according to their worth," Malende stated.

She elaborated on the perceived advantage of a legal background in a legislative body, noting that this gives her a clear edge against other candidates, including Luyirika

"If someone studied law, and Parliament’s primary role is making laws, if that person is contesting among other non-lawyer candidates, then such a person has an automatic advantage."

Malende further implied that Luyirika might be better suited for local governance where she has experience with social services for the city.

"In terms of experience, you also have to look at who has more time on the job. If a candidate has done a good job with garbage collection and their experience is more in local government, then such a person is better suited for local government because we need as many fighters as we can."

Zahrah Luyirika

Disclosing Health Ordeal and Recovery

A major challenge for Malende will be convincing both her party and supporters of her fitness to serve, given that a considerable portion of her current tenure has been spent either hospitalised or recovering at home from illness.

However, Malende provided an update on her health, stating that doctors had discharged her, confirming her current condition is stable due to the treatment received.

She also disclosed more details about the injuries she sustained, which led to her prolonged hospitalisation.

"I was beaten in Parliament by the SFC during the debate on the Coffee Bill, and my C-section scar got ripped," Malende revealed.

"Other certain internal organs that I cannot disclose now were also damaged. That is why I had to undergo another surgery and get better treatment."

Shamim Malende in hospital

A Sacrifice for the People of Kampala

Despite the physical and political challenges, Malende expressed resolve regarding her future in the upcoming elections.

She conveyed a sense of personal sacrifice for her constituents, dismissing concerns about potential future harm.

"I am not concerned about being hurt again in the upcoming elections because I have given myself up as a sacrifice for the people of Kampala," she declared.