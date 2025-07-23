Cantina Fiesta: Lojay and Kivumbi King to headline Mexican-themed party in Kampala

This Saturday, July 26, all roads lead to the Cantina Fiesta, an immersive World Tequila Day celebration by Don Julio tequila.

The event, which will be held at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala, promises a blend of bold flavours, vibrant culture, and music, all with a Mexican touch.

And it will be a double celebration, as the Don Julio tequila brand will be celebrating a year on the Ugandan market.

That’s right, the tequila that has added a premium twist to Kampala’s nightlife will also be celebrating its first anniversary in Uganda. If that’s not reason enough to party, we don’t know what is.

Ugandans are known to show up and show out when it comes to such celebrations, and this Saturday will be no exception. Picture this: signature Don Julio cocktails (think Palomas, Margaritas, Tequila Mules, and more), the smoothest tequila in all its glorious variants—from crisp Blanco to iconic 1942—Mexican street food, and a full cultural takeover.

And then the music line-up. Prepare to vibe to live performances by Nigerian Afrobeats star Lojay—of Monalisa fame—Rwanda’s Kivumbi King, and Uganda’s very own A Pass, Elijah Kitaka, and Lilian Mbabazi.

The DJ line-up will surely keep everyone in attendance vibing till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

And for the true fans, the Don Julio experience will be starting way earlier, with an exclusive album listening party for Lojay, on Friday, July 25, at the Naguru Skyz Hotel.

Lojay will be sharing his new album, and music lovers will have a rare opportunity of enjoying an up-close moment with the star, before he lights up the Cantina stage on Saturday.

“This isn’t just a party, it’s a cultural moment that will offer an experience akin to flying to Mexico without leaving Kampala,” says Uganda Breweries Limited’s Innovations Manager, Simon Lapyem.

“Don Julio is giving Ugandans a front-row seat to Mexican tradition, flavour and luxury, all in one unforgettable celebration. And because we don’t do average, the entire experience is curated with craft, quality, and class. Whether you’re a cocktail lover, a tequila connoisseur, or just looking for something out of the ordinary, the Cantina Fiesta will deliver,” he added.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect reason to dress up, step out, and sip something exceptional, this is it. Whether it’s a birthday, an overdue catch-up with friends, or just your usual Saturday turned legendary, Cantina Fiesta is where the city will be.