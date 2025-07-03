Eva Mbabazi: Police arrest woman last seen with Dr John Spire

Kampala Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of Eva Mbabazi, a woman in her early twenties, who had been widely speculated on social media as the last individual to be seen with the late Dr. John Spire Kiggundu.

Dr. Kiggundu's untimely death occurred on 21st June 2025, with his lifeless body discovered merely an hour after he had checked into the Dream Guest House in Lubowa, along Entebbe Road, at 5:45 PM.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango revealed that authorities had been actively searching for Mbabazi following the incident.

"We have been looking for her and finally this week we arrested her and brought her in," Onyango stated.

"She has been cooperative, and she gave us all the information we have been looking for," he confirmed, indicating that her testimony has been crucial in piecing together the events leading up to Dr. Kiggundu's death.

SSP Patrick Onyango, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP)

CCTV Footage Provides Crucial Link

The breakthrough in identifying Mbabazi came from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from the Dream Guest House.

The cameras captured Mbabazi leaving the very room that Dr. Kiggundu had booked. This visual evidence provided a direct link between Mbabazi and the deceased doctor in the critical period before his body was discovered.

The footage corroborated the social media claims, transforming speculation into a tangible lead for the police force, enabling them to narrow down their search and eventually apprehend her.

With Mbabazi now in custody and having provided her statement, the police investigation has reached a critical juncture. Patrick Onyango confirmed that the investigative file has been forwarded to the state attorney for legal advice.

"Since this was a general inquiry file, we did not attach a charge sheet. We wanted the state attorney to guide us on whether she has a case to answer and what charge we should file," Onyango explained.