Doreen Nyanjura narrates tragic shooting of her brother

Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, has recounted the tragic incident in which her brother, Albert Cook Tugume, was fatally shot on the evening of Thursday, November 21.

In a post shared on the morning of Friday, November 22, Nyanjura revealed that her brother was attacked near Muvule along Central Road, off Ntinda-Kiwatule Road. The assailants fled with a bag of cash and also injured a Boda Boda rider who tried to assist him.

Below is Doreen Nyanjura's statement reproduced as posted:

"My young brother, Tugume Albert Cook Apuuli aged 33 years was shot dead by gunmen a few minutes past 8;00PM on Thursday 21st Nov 2024 at his mobile money and agent banking shop on Ntinda Kiwatule Road (Muvule, central road).

Cook attempted to take off from the gun men but he could only run so far, the cowards shoot him three times, took off with his bag containing the money, mobile agent lines and bank agent machines.

The gunmen jumped on a waiting boda boda and took off! A boda guy called Barnabas was shot while attempting to save my brother’s life, Barnabas we are told is at Mulago hospital receiving treatment, we are praying for his speedy recovery and we are forever indebted to him for his heroic act.