Changes to note ahead of 2024 UCE results release

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has emphasised key changes ahead of the release of the 2024 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, the Principal Public Relations Officer at UNEB, highlighted that this year’s release is unique as it involves two sets of results: the new curriculum candidates and the transitional candidates from the old curriculum.

To access the results, UNEB has outlined different procedures for each category.

For transitional candidates, whose index numbers end with 'T', results can be accessed by typing UCE<Space>Full Index No. (e.g., U0000/001T) and sending it to 6600. Candidates under the new curriculum can check their results using the same process but without the 'T' at the end of their index number.

Schools will be able to access the results through their UNEB portals as soon as they are officially released.

The results will be announced by the Minister for Education and Sports, Mama Janet K. Museveni, at State House Nakasero on Friday, February 7, at 11:00 am. Invited guests have been advised to arrive by 9:00 am to go through security checks before the event begins.

The initial release date had been scheduled for an earlier date but was postponed due to prior commitments by the minister.

This year’s UCE examinations mark a significant milestone in Uganda’s education system as UNEB conducted two sets of exams simultaneously.

A total of 379,748 candidates sat the exams, with 369,601 students being the first cohort under the new Lower Secondary Curriculum (NLSC), while 10,147 candidates took the Transitional Examination under the old curriculum.

Kalule-Musamba described this as a historic moment for UNEB, marking the first assessment under the new system while still accommodating students transitioning from the old curriculum.

The UCE results are highly anticipated as they play a crucial role in determining students' academic futures.