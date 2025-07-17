Ministers who lost their Parliamentary seats (NRM primaries)

Bulamogi North West - Ngobi Gume Fredrick, the State Minister for Cooperatives

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education in Uganda; Woman MP, Moyo District

Victoria Rusoke Businge, Minister of State for Local Government; she was running for Woman Member of Parliament, Kabarole District

Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Peace Mutuuzo; Woman MP for Bunyangabu District

Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Hon. Rose Lilly Akello; Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West

Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Musa Ecweru; MP for Amuria County