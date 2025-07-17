Pulse logo
Ministers who lost their Parliamentary seats (NRM primaries)

17 July 2025 at 22:25
The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has today held primary elections to vote for leaders at different levels, including Members of Parliament.
Some won and some lost. Below are Ministers who lost their seats:

  • Bulamogi North West - Ngobi Gume Fredrick, the State Minister for Cooperatives

  • Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education in Uganda; Woman MP, Moyo District

  • Victoria Rusoke Businge, Minister of State for Local Government; she was running for Woman Member of Parliament, Kabarole District

  • Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Peace Mutuuzo; Woman MP for Bunyangabu District

  • Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Hon. Rose Lilly Akello; Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West

  • Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Musa Ecweru; MP for Amuria County

  • State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), David Bahati; MP for Ndorwa West

