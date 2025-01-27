CAA investigates Turkish Airlines' forced landing incident 

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into Turkish Airlines’ flight TK612 which made a forced landing at Entebbe International Airport.

On Sunday, 26 January 2025, the flight operated by an Airbus A330-300, departed Entebbe Airport at approximately 07:14 hours, bound for Istanbul with 259 passengers and crew on board.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft encountered an unspecified issue necessitating a return to Entebbe as a precautionary measure.

The Authority says to ensure a safe landing, the aircraft circled over northern Kampala for over three hours to reduce its fuel load to the required safe landing weight.

It successfully landed back at Entebbe International Airport at 10:50 hours. All passengers and crew disembarked safely.

Standard Safety Procedures Followed

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) confirmed that the precautionary measures taken were standard safety procedures in the aviation industry.

UCAA spokesperson, Vianney Luggya, stated that investigations have been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Understanding Fuel Reduction Before Emergency Landings

In aviation, aircraft often take off at weights higher than their maximum allowable landing weight, especially for long-haul flights.

In the event of an emergency shortly after takeoff, it's standard procedure to reduce the aircraft's weight before landing to prevent potential structural damage.

This is typically achieved by burning off fuel, as was done in this incident, or by dumping fuel if the aircraft is equipped with such a system.