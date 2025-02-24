Bobi Wine says spy equipment recovered from NUP offices, cars after security raid

National Unity Platform (NUP) Bobi Wine, has alleged that security operatives planted surveillance equipment in his offices and vehicles during last week’s raid.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, he detailed how security forces broke into the NUP headquarters last weekend, blocking off roads from Bwaise to Kibbiri roundabout before ransacking the premises.

He claimed that the security operatives were envious of the well-organised and clean state of the offices.

The entire place, he said, was tossed and a lot of damage done.

Upon checking after the raid, Bobi Wine said they “found some items, and when we consulted with our experts, they told us what they were."

Surveillance Devices Discovered

Among the items recovered, he said, was a tracking device found in one of Bobi Wine’s personal vehicles, which he occasionally uses instead of his official transport.

"One of the items was a tracker. We found it in one of the cars that I use when I don't wish to move in the official cars," he revealed.

Additionally, he said, a hidden camera was discovered inside his office.

Bobi Wine indicated that the premises were still being screened for more such devices.

Condemning the actions of security forces, Bobi Wine accused them of employing underhanded tactics rather than demonstrating true authority.

"This is how these people behave. They are shameless. These are not signs of strength; they are signs of weakness," he said.

Police Justification for the Raid

The Uganda Police Force has previously defended the raids, stating they were conducted as part of investigations into alleged unauthorised military drills at NUP premises.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 22, the police confirmed that the operation, which targeted NUP headquarters in Kavule and Kamwokya, had concluded with several exhibits recovered.

“The Uganda Police Force reports that several exhibits were recovered from these premises and will be used as evidence,” read the police statement.