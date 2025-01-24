Bavandimwe: Museveni orders overhaul of passport and ID issuance processes

President Yoweri Museveni has issued an executive order streamlining the issuance of identification documents and passports to Ugandan citizens, citing complaints regarding bureaucratic hurdles and unnecessary scrutiny in proving citizenship.

This directive followed a meeting with the Banyarwanda community in Uganda, which comprises various groups, including Bavandimwe, led by businessman and activist Frank Gashumba, and the Ugandan-Banyarwanda Cultural Development Association (Umubano), whose leadership includes legislator Mukasa Mbidde.

Museveni noted that the 1995 Constitution of Uganda clearly outlines the three categories of citizenship, by birth, registration, and naturalization, stating that "the issue is not the law or any gaps in it but how the law is administered with regard to proof of citizenship by applicants for passports or other documents of identity."

In his directive, the President reaffirmed that every Ugandan citizen has the right to a passport or travel document and the right to enter, leave, and return to Uganda.

He instructed officials at the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) to adhere to Section 40 of the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act, which requires only a National Identification Number (NIN) and any other legally prescribed requirements for passport issuance.

"The concerned authorities or institution must also properly address themselves to the provision of the 1995 Constitution and the laws enacted regarding determination of citizenship or registration of persons," Museveni stated. He emphasised that no extra requirements beyond those provided by law should be imposed on applicants.

The President underscored that citizenship by birth is inherent and should not be treated as a privilege granted by immigration officers. He ordered that there must be a presumption of citizenship unless an immigration officer has concrete and reliable evidence disputing an applicant’s claim.

"It is the duty of the immigration officer to bring forth evidence that the information submitted by the applicant regarding their citizenship by birth is inaccurate and forward the same to NIRA for appropriate action," he directed.

Museveni also warned against the arbitrary confiscation or cancellation of National Identity Cards by immigration officials, stating that due process must be followed.

He clarified that DCIC does not have the mandate to investigate citizenship by birth and should refer any questionable cases to the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) as per the Registration of Persons Act.

Additionally, he specified that documents required for registration by NIRA, such as birth certificates, voter’s cards, driving permits, and baptism certificates, should be accepted as proof of identity. If an applicant lacks these, a relative may identify them under oath through a statutory declaration.

"The requirements for acquisition of passports or other identification documents must apply to all applicants equally, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, or community," Museveni instructed. He further directed that local authorities, including Local Council chairpersons, Gombolola Internal Security Officers, and Resident District Commissioners, be involved in verifying applicants.

If a person is later found to have fraudulently obtained an identity document, it may be revoked.

The President also addressed a legal gap in the current citizenship laws, noting that children born to citizens by birth or naturalization are not automatically granted citizenship. He directed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Attorney General to "immediately have this anomaly addressed."