Who owns the largest private jet in Africa?

Did you know that private jets significantly reduce travel time? Private jets can fly faster than commercial planes. While commercial airliners typically cruise at speeds around 500-600 miles per hour, many private jets can reach speeds of up to 700 miles per hour.

A private jet reflects the immense wealth of its owner and serves as a symbol of their business empire, lifestyle, and global reach. When it comes to luxury, exclusivity, and unparalleled comfort, private jets are at the pinnacle.

The Largest Private Jet in Africa: The Bombardier Global 7500

The largest private jet in Africa is a Bombardier Global 7500 with a price tag of around $78 million USD. The Bombardier Global 7500 can seat up to 19 passengers and it stands out due to its size, range, and features, offering an ultra-comfortable and lavish flying experience.

Key Features of the Bombardier Global 7500:

4 Living Spaces : This includes a living room, a dining area, a bedroom, and a private office.

Luxurious Interiors : The jet is designed with high-end materials such as leather, polished wood, and gold-plated fixtures, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere.

Advanced Technology : Features include intelligent lighting, a sound system, and temperature control to ensure maximum comfort.

Private Bedroom: The jet includes a master bedroom with a full-sized bed and an en-suite bathroom, offering a home-like experience in the sky.

The Owner of the Largest Private Jet in Africa

The owner of this incredible private jet is Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man and one of the most successful entrepreneurs on the continent. Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian billionaire industrialist and the founder of the Dangote Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Africa with a focus on commodities such as cement, sugar, salt, and flour.

While Aliko Dangote may own the largest private jet in Africa, he is not the only billionaire who has a private jet.

The number of private jets in Nigeria has increased significantly, rising from 44 in 2005 to 157 in 2024, marking a 357% increase over two decades.