These are the most common surnames in every African country﻿

According to research by World Population Review, these are the most popular surnames in Africa.

Millions of people living on the African continent share surnames, just like in other continents in the world. Africa is a very heterogeneous continent; it is not a country, as some Westerners think. 54 countries make up the African continent.

In Africa, there are many languages, ethnic groups, and cultures all existing within the same geographical location.

Surnames are names for people’s extended families; they represent a group’s identity.

However, some surnames are more common than others; just like in the United States, you are likely to encounter people with the surname ‘Smith’ more than any other name; the same happens in Africa.

The most popular surnames in Africa

Kenya - Mwangi Nigeria - Ibrahim Togo - Lawson Madagascar - Rakotomalala Burundi - Nkurunziza Botswana - Molefe Algeria - Saidi Morocco - Alaoui Eswatini - Dlamini Djibouti - Muhamed Sudan - Ahmed Liberia - Kollie Uganda - Akello Burkina Faso - Quedraogo Namibia - Johannes Democratic Republic of the Congo - Ilunga Comoros - Muhammad Cape Verde - Lopes Egypt - Mohamed Libya - Ali Angola - Manuel Zambia - Phiri Cameroon - Ngo South Sudan - Deng Guinea - Diallo Niger - Abdou Senegal - Ndiaye Rwanda - Uwimana Ghana - Mensah Sierra Leone - Kamare Tunisia - Trabelsi Chad - Mahamat Tanzania - Juma Benin - Bio South Africa - Nkosi Ethiopia - Tesfaye Congo-Brazzaville - Ngoma Lesotho - Mohapi Malawi - Banda Mozambique - Langa Ivory Coast - Kone Seychelles - Hoareau Zimbabwe - Moyo Gabon - Ndong Mauritius - Beeharry Somalia - Ali Equatorial Guinea - Nguema Guinea-Bissau - Gomes Eritrea - Ali Mali - Traore