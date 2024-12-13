These are the most common surnames in every African country﻿

According to research by World Population Review, these are the most popular surnames in Africa.
Millions of people living on the African continent share surnames, just like in other continents in the world. Africa is a very heterogeneous continent; it is not a country, as some Westerners think. 54 countries make up the African continent.
In Africa, there are many languages, ethnic groups, and cultures all existing within the same geographical location.
Surnames are names for people’s extended families; they represent a group’s identity.
However, some surnames are more common than others; just like in the United States, you are likely to encounter people with the surname ‘Smith’ more than any other name; the same happens in Africa.
The most popular surnames in Africa
Kenya - Mwangi
Nigeria - Ibrahim
Togo - Lawson
Madagascar - Rakotomalala
Burundi - Nkurunziza
Botswana - Molefe
Algeria - Saidi
Morocco - Alaoui
Eswatini - Dlamini
Djibouti - Muhamed
Sudan - Ahmed
Liberia - Kollie
Uganda - Akello
Burkina Faso - Quedraogo
Namibia - Johannes
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Ilunga
Comoros - Muhammad
Cape Verde - Lopes
Egypt - Mohamed
Libya - Ali
Angola - Manuel
Zambia - Phiri
Cameroon - Ngo
South Sudan - Deng
Guinea - Diallo
Niger - Abdou
Senegal - Ndiaye
Rwanda - Uwimana
Ghana - Mensah
Sierra Leone - Kamare
Tunisia - Trabelsi
Chad - Mahamat
Tanzania - Juma
Benin - Bio
South Africa - Nkosi
Ethiopia - Tesfaye
Congo-Brazzaville - Ngoma
Lesotho - Mohapi
Malawi - Banda
Mozambique - Langa
Ivory Coast - Kone
Seychelles - Hoareau
Zimbabwe - Moyo
Gabon - Ndong
Mauritius - Beeharry
Somalia - Ali
Equatorial Guinea - Nguema
Guinea-Bissau - Gomes
Eritrea - Ali
Mali - Traore
These are the most common surnames in African countries. Do you agree with this list?