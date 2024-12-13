Pulse logo
These are the most common surnames in every African country﻿

13 December 2024 at 8:31
Here are the most popular surnames in Africa.
In Africa, there are many languages, ethnic groups, and cultures all existing within the same geographical location. 
According to research by World Population Review, these are the most popular surnames in Africa.

Millions of people living on the African continent share surnames, just like in other continents in the world. Africa is a very heterogeneous continent; it is not a country, as some Westerners think. 54 countries make up the African continent.

Surnames are names for people’s extended families; they represent a group’s identity.

However, some surnames are more common than others; just like in the United States, you are likely to encounter people with the surname ‘Smith’ more than any other name; the same happens in Africa. 

The most popular surnames in Africa

  1. Kenya - Mwangi

  2. Nigeria - Ibrahim

  3. Togo - Lawson

  4. Madagascar - Rakotomalala

  5. Burundi - Nkurunziza

  6. Botswana - Molefe

  7. Algeria - Saidi

  8. Morocco - Alaoui

  9. Eswatini - Dlamini

  10. Djibouti - Muhamed

  11. Sudan - Ahmed

  12. Liberia - Kollie

  13. Uganda - Akello

  14. Burkina Faso - Quedraogo

  15. Namibia - Johannes

  16. Democratic Republic of the Congo - Ilunga

  17. Comoros - Muhammad

  18. Cape Verde - Lopes

  19. Egypt - Mohamed

  20. Libya - Ali

  21. Angola - Manuel

  22. Zambia - Phiri

  23. Cameroon - Ngo

  24. South Sudan - Deng

  25. Guinea - Diallo

  26. Niger - Abdou

  27. Senegal - Ndiaye

  28. Rwanda - Uwimana

  29. Ghana - Mensah

  30. Sierra Leone - Kamare

  31. Tunisia - Trabelsi

  32. Chad - Mahamat

  33. Tanzania - Juma

  34. Benin - Bio

  35. South Africa - Nkosi

  36. Ethiopia - Tesfaye

  37. Congo-Brazzaville - Ngoma

  38. Lesotho - Mohapi

  39. Malawi - Banda

  40. Mozambique - Langa

  41. Ivory Coast - Kone

  42. Seychelles - Hoareau

  43. Zimbabwe - Moyo

  44. Gabon - Ndong

  45. Mauritius - Beeharry

  46. Somalia - Ali

  47. Equatorial Guinea - Nguema  

  48. Guinea-Bissau - Gomes

  49. Eritrea - Ali

  50. Mali - Traore

These are the most common surnames in African countries. Do you agree with this list?

