Strictly Soul returns: A must-attend R&B night in Kampala

Kampala’s R&B lovers, the wait is over! Strictly Soul is back for its first 2025 edition, promising a night of smooth melodies, nostalgia, and feel-good energy.

Johnnie Walker, the world’s most iconic whisky, returns as the beverage partner, ensuring great music is paired with a premium drink.

Set for Thursday, February 27 at 1420 in Bugolobi, this highly anticipated event will deliver the ultimate R&B experience, featuring timeless classics and new-age anthems. From Brandy to Beyoncé, TLC to T-Pain, and Mary J. Blige to SZA, Strictly Soul is a celebration of a genre that has shaped generations.

Whether you love ‘90s slow jams or today’s chart-topping hits, this event will take you on a nostalgic musical journey.

The night’s lineup includes Deejay Anselm and DJ Bryan, known for keeping the energy high. Adding more heat to the decks is international sensation DJ Akio, who will bring his unique style and unmatched vibe to Kampala.

With a mix of classic throwbacks and the latest R&B hits, the dancefloor is set for an all-night groove.

And what’s great music without the perfect drink? Johnnie Walker will be serving smooth whisky to complement the soulful beats and electric atmosphere.

Whether neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, there’s a Johnnie Walker blend to match the vibe.

Speaking about the event, Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda’s Brand Manager, said: “There’s something about ‘90s R&B—it sets the mood, soothes the soul, and lifts the blues. It’s a genre that unites music lovers across generations. We’re excited to be part of a platform that brings people together. We have some amazing plans for this event, and you just have to be there.”