11 signs that you need to deworm

You’re probably racking your brain, wondering when you last dewormed, maybe when you were a baby? If that sounds familiar, it’s time to take action.

Worm infestations can go unnoticed for years, affecting your digestion, energy levels, and overall health. Regular deworming isn’t just for kids; adults need it too.

Deworming is often overlooked, but intestinal parasites can cause serious health issues if left untreated. These parasites enter the body through contaminated food, water, or contact with infected surfaces and animals.

While some infestations show obvious symptoms, others can go unnoticed for years, leading to chronic health problems. If you experience any of the following signs, it may be time to deworm:

1. Unexplained Weight Loss

Are you losing weight even when you are not trying? Parasitic worms absorb nutrients from your food, leaving you malnourished and underweight. If you're eating well but still shedding kilos, a worm infestation could be the cause.

2. Persistent Stomach Pain and Bloating

Intestinal parasites cause inflammation in the digestive tract, leading to frequent stomach aches, bloating, indigestion and a gassy stomach. If you frequently feel discomfort after eating, worms could be interfering with digestion.

3. Constant Hunger or Loss of Appetite

Some worms increase hunger because they consume most of your nutrients, making your body crave more food. On the other hand, certain infestations may reduce appetite, causing unexplained food aversions.

4. Fatigue and Weakness

Worms deplete essential nutrients, leading to low energy levels, weakness and anemia (especially with hookworm infections). Iron-deficiency anemia is common in worm-infested individuals, leading to pale skin, dizziness, and shortness of breath. So if you are feeling exhausted despite getting enough rest, it's time to deworm.

5. Itchy Anus (Especially at Night)

An itchy anus, particularly at night, is a classic sign of pinworms. These parasites lay eggs around the anus, causing intense itching and discomfort, which can disrupt sleep.

6. Frequent Digestive Issues

Recurring diarrhea, constipation, or mucus in stool can signal a parasitic infection. Some worms, like tapeworms and roundworms, interfere with gut function, leading to irregular bowel movements.

7. Skin Rashes and Allergies

Parasitic infections can trigger skin reactions, including itchy rashes, eczema-like symptoms, hives and acne outbreaks. This happens because worms release toxins that overstimulate the immune system, leading to inflammation and allergic reactions.

8. Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)

Do you grind your teeth while sleeping? Bruxism is linked to worm infestations, especially in children. It occurs due to parasite-induced nervous system irritation.

9. Frequent Nausea or Vomiting

Some worms mimic food poisoning symptoms, causing morning nausea, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. If you often feel nauseous without a clear cause, it may be time to deworm.

10. Frequent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and Vaginal Discomfort

Certain parasites, like threadworms, can travel from the anus to the vaginal area, causing recurrent UTIs, vaginal itching and unusual discharge. Women and young girls are more prone to this issue, making deworming an essential part of hygiene.

11. Weak Immune System and Frequent Infections

Worms weaken your immune system, making you more prone to frequent colds and flu, infections that take longer to heal and unexplained fevers. If you always feel sick or take longer to recover, parasites might be draining your body's defense system.

Who Should Deworm Regularly?

Children (they often play in dirt and put hands in their mouths)

Pet owners (dogs and cats carry worms)

People who eat undercooked meat or raw fish

Those who drink contaminated water

Travelers visiting areas with poor sanitation

How Often Should You Deworm?

Adults: Every 6 months

Children: Every 3–6 months

Pet owners: As recommended by a vet